From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 850 officers, 20 patrol vehicles, four ambulances and tow trucks to over 30 highways and roads in Kogi State.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Solomon Agure, who disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja on Sunday said that this was to ensure free flow of traffic and safety of travellers during Salah holidays.

Agure said that the officials deployed comprised regular and special marshals who were equipped with breathalysers and other surveillance equipment.

‘In addition, there will be high visibility of FRSC operatives on the highways to exhibit the corps persuasive and subtle enforcement strategic initiatives.

‘They will do this through traffic control, free vehicle safety check, passengers watch, safe to load the programme, robust public enlightenment and awareness campaign programmes at organisations, religious centres, parks and garages,’ Agure said.

He said that the steps were in line with the objectives of this year Eld el-Kabri Sallah Mega Rally/Special Patrol Operations which was nationally flagged off by the headquarters on July 15.

He said that the special operation which will run till July 25 was for the purpose of achieving a Zero Road Traffic Fatality through Public Enlightenment Campaigns during and after the Sallah celebration.

The Sector Commander seized the opportunity to warn recalcitrant and reckless drivers to desist or be ready to face the music.

According to him, apart from the regular punishment, violators may be referred for mental evaluation at the designated centres before their cases are finally determined.

While wishing Nigerians happy Id el Kabir celebrations, Agure advised families to engage in transport sharing and refrain from night journeys to enhance the safety of lives and property on the nation’s highways.

