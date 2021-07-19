From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors’ Forum has urged the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to pray fervently for God’s protection and deliverance of the nation from its current challenges as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State in a statement says that the occasion calls for sober gratitude to God for peace and unity of the country.

Governor Lalong said the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir stresses the call for sacrifice by Nigerians particularly leaders who have been saddled with the responsibility for managing the affairs of the nation and ensuring that unity, peace, justice and development is achieved.

He said Nigerians are largely loving and peaceful people who have respect for one another irrespective of their differences. Despite the activities of a few that are desperate to propagate a negative narrative of discord and acrimony, the Governor said most Nigerians are tolerant and compassionate.

According to him, this realisation has made the Northern Governors’ Forum intensify synergy and collaboration with stakeholders and engagement with citizens in addressing the security challenges of the nation that are prevalent in the region and a major source of concern to all.

He said the situation cannot be allowed to bring the citizens to despair and hopelessness as no tough situation is permanent and above redemption.

He urged the faithful and all Nigerians to remain steadfast in working and praying for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria and extending God’s blessings with each other irrespective of religious, tribal, political or other affiliations.

The Northern Governors’ Forum also used the occasion to congratulate the National Assembly for passing the long-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which will facilitate the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas resources in other parts of the country for the economic benefit of the entire nation.

