From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Police Command has assured of adequate security across the 25 local government areas of the state during and after the fourth coming sallah celebration.

The Police command in a statement by the Public Relation Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun in Minna on Monday reiterates the command’s readiness to deploy “sufficient Police personnel to Eid-el praying ground, recreation centers, and other public places across the twenty- five (25) LGAs in the State to ensure safety of residents during the celebration and beyond”.

The Command therefore calls on Parents/guardians to caution their wards against any act of public disturbance “such as youth restiveness, thuggery, sara-suka, yan-daba, horse-riding, and car drifting as the Command will not hesitate to clamp down on any miscreant who may want to use the period to foment trouble or cause any disruption of public peace”.

The command therefore reminded the public that the ban of traditional horse-riding and use of fireworks, knockouts, bangers, and other explosive devices still in force, warning that “anyone found riding horse for any celebration shall be arrested and such horse will be confiscated”.

The Command then assures the people of peaceful celebration and calls on the members of public to exhibit high level of security consciousness before, during and after the celebration, and report any suspicious movement or persons to the Police and other security agencies for immediate intervention.