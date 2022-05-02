From.Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has pardoned 90 inmates across the different Correctional Centres in the state as part of the Sallah celebrations

Ganduje, accompanied by some Commissioners and party chieftains, disclosed this on Monday during a Sallah visit to the Kano Correctional Centre, Goron Dutse.

A statement signed by his Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, assured that more inmates in the state would be pardoned in the next 70 days when Muslims would celebrate the Eid Kabir Celebrations.

“Some of you were pardoned because of ill-health, some because of age, some because of your inability to pay for fines placed on you and some were even on death row,” he explained.

“Though many of you were given training in one skill or the other, those of you who need further training should immediately go and register with the state government for another round of skills acquisition,” he added.

The Governor reminded them that, their freedom was not only meant to decongest the Correctional Centres but to was designed to give them another chance to be of good behaviour in the society.