From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has condemned a clash that ensued between two factions of youths, which claimed three lives during a Sallah Durbar procession, on Wednesday, around Jekadafari quarters in the state capital.

The governor called for calm as he described the act as senseless. He commiserated with families that lost their loved ones in the clash and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In a statement issued by his senior media aide, Ismaila Uba Misilli, the governor categorically warned the citizens, especially youths, against any act that would undermine the prevailing peace and tranquillity of the state.

He directed security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Governor Yahaya said: “We condemn, in strong terms, this unfortunate situation and commiserate with the affected families.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We also urge all aggrieved persons and residents to remain calm and allow justice to run its due course, as efforts are underway by security agencies, to ensure that those liable for the crime are brought to book.”

Misilli added that the governor had earlier led a delegation to the funeral prayer for two of the deceased, at the Gombe Specialist Hospital, as he vowed to continue making steps towards protecting the lives and properties of the citizenry.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Confirming the incident to Daily Sun, the state’s police command assured that the situation was under control as it had launched a full-scale investigation.

The public relations officer of the command, ASP Mahid Muazu, said the police were yet to make any arrest relating to the incident which occurred during the Durbar procession by a group of horse riders, who accompanied the Emir of Gombe on a Sallah Homage to the state governor.

However, he assured that the investigation was ongoing and that the police will not only arrest the perpetrators, but, also, look at ways of preventing a reprisal and reoccurrence of the clash.