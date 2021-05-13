From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu and the Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, has urged parents to inculcate good societal values and norms in their children as part of measures to maintain peace and security in the country.

The emir stated this in his Sallah speech shortly after the completion of two rakaat prayers at the Eid praying ground in Birnin Kebbi.

He said most of the crimes being perpetrated in society could be traced to indiscipline and bad societal values, and admonished Muslims to imbibe lessons learnt in the holy month of Ramadan fasting.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The monarch expressed concern over the indiscipline among children and greed among people in general which, according to him, is responsible for the rising in insecurity in the country.

‘I call on parents to always monitor their children and inculcate good family and societal values in order to maintain peace and unity in the society,’ the emir stated.

‘Parents should always look after their children, the discipline of our children should always be our watch word,’ he advised.

The royal father also lamented e high level of idleness in society and advised the populace to engage in skill acquisition and reduce overdependence on government jobs.

The emir, who prayed for e restoration of peace and unity in the country, enjoined the public to always observe COVID-19 protocols during and after the sallah period.