Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle yesterday wept as 11 persons coming from Abuja to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir Sallah in the state died in an auto crash about 5 kilometres to Gusau, the capital.

The governor on hearing about the fatal accident rushed to the scene of the accident in Damba, an outskirt of Gusau metropolis, as well as to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gusau where the accident victims were taken to.

Muhammad who was visibly shocked and saddened by the tragedy said that government would give their families some assistance to relieve the hardship they may face.

The governor ordered the immediate transportation of the dead bodies from the hospital to their village in Jangeru town in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

According to an eye witness account, a Volkswagen Sharon wagon conveying 10 passengers from Abuja had lost control as a result of over-speeding and collided directly with a trailer truck coming from Gusau, killing all the occupants, including the driver.