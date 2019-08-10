Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed, has been weeping as 11 indigenes of the state coming from Abuja to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir Sallah perished in an auto crash about five kilometres to Gusau the capital on Saturday evening.

The governor upon hearing about the tragic incident, rushed to the scene of the accident in Damba on the outskirts of Gusau to see things for himself and also stormed the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gusau, where the accident victims were taken to.

Mohammed who was visibly shocked and sadden by the tragedy, promised that government would give the families of the victims some assistance to relieve the hardship they might face.

The governor ordered the immediate transportation of the bodies from the hospital to their village in Jangeru town in Shinkafi local goverment of the state.

According to an eye witness account, a Volkswagen Sharon wagon conveying ten passengers from Abuja lost control as a result of alleged speeding and collided with a trailer coming from Gusau, killing all the occupants including the driver.