Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, urged the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of dedication and obedience to higher authority as demonstrated in Prophet Ibrahim’s preparedness to sacrifice his son in obedience to the instructions of Allah.

Fayemi, in a goodwill message signed by Yinka Oyebode, stressed the need for Nigerians to continue to make sacrifices necessary for nation building and urged the Muslim faithful to endure the inconveniences occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has considerably reduced the pomp associated with the celebration of the festival globally.

The governor, however, charged them to continue to pray and be optimistic that a lasting solution would be found for the pandemic through divine intervention.

Also Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in a message by Segun Ajiboye, urged Muslims in the state to use the occasion to showcase the credible principles of love, sacrifice and tolerance as the embodiment of the code of life as revealed for the guidance of the people by Allah.

While reflecting on the current mood across the world, Governor Akeredolu said the celebration calls for urgent reflection on the need to join voices in prayers and actions to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.