From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday, warned against the sale of rams in unauthorised areas at the Federal Capital City.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Attah Ikharo, issued the warning while inspecting the designated areas, on Thursday in Abuja.

Attah said the administration would not allow persons selling ram to litter the city.

The Minister’s aide cautioned that anyone caught selling ram in areas not approved would have his or her goods confiscated and taken to court.

According to him, “the Administration will approach the judge and pray the judge to give them a forfeiture order when that is granted the ram will be taken to orphanages, less privileged homes and prison.

“The position of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has remained the same in the last three years and even tougher this year.

“The minister said there is nothing wrong in bringing rams for sales in Abuja during this global widely recognised festivity.

“But what the minister found inappropriate is and kept telling each and every one of us is that we should not allow selling of rams in none designated areas, particularly in the city centre.

“Except at spots that are already earmarked for such purposes like the abattoirs, ram market at Dei-Dei, Kugbo ram market and some other few ram markets. But outside the designated areas it will not be allowed by the authorities,” he said.

He disclosed that the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), headed by Mr Osi Braimah, had set up a committee which had been up and doing.

He explained that the committee had been reinvigorated to check the sales of rams and warned persons not to sell rams in areas not designated.

Ikharo advised ram sellers to contact AEPB for proper guidance on how to go about selling the rams without violating the law.

Read also: PDP suspends party chairman in Borno