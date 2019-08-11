Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The cold war between the Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has again reared its head as the government has directed all the district heads in the state to observe the traditional Hawan Daushe ceremony in their respective new emirate.

The state government’s position, which was conveyed through a statement signed, on Sunday by the Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Abba Anwar, was in response to calls on the social media enjoining the traditional rulers to proceed to Kano for the celebration as was the case in the past.

According to the government statement, all the district heads from Bichi Emirate should attend their Hawan Daushe with the First Class Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero while the district heads from Rano Emirate should attend Hawan Daushe with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo).

The statement further directed all district heads from Karaye Emirate to attend the Hawan Daushe ceremony with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II, while those from Gaya Emirate should attend the ceremony with their First Class Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

The statement specifically directed the district heads from Kano Emirate to attend Hawan Daushe ceremony with their First Class Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

While directing all Hakimai to comply with the directive, the state government extended its best wishes to all Muslims on the Sallah celebration, assuring them that “all measures to have a smooth, peaceful and hitch-free celebration are put in place.”

It would be recalled that the relationship between the government and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II has remained very cold since the creation of the four additional new emirate councils earlier in May, this year.