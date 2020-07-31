Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the country, as Muslims globally mark Eid-al-Adha, 1441AH.

Bagudu enjoined the Muslim Ummah in Kebbi State to celebrate Eid-el Kabir festival peacefully.

He also admonished the Muslims to observe the Sallah festivities strictly in line with the dictates of Allah and His prophet.

The Governor, in his Sallah message to people of the state, further urged Muslim faithfuls to also exhibit the virtuous principles of patience, tolerance and perseverance in all their dealings.

In the same vein, he urged them to maintain all the subsisting COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bagudu beseeched the worshipers to use the sallah festive period to pray fervently for Nigeria, saying, ” we should also strive to extend charity to the less privileged and loved ones during and after the festival.”

Bagudu added that, the sallah period was an auspicious time to share love , respect and sympathy towards each other .

This, the Kebbi governor added, should be done to also strengthen faith, piety , persevere and patriotism, towards ensuring the success of the Nigerian Project .

The governor further said that, it was pertinent for people of the state to abide strictly to all safety protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the society during the sallah period.

They include regular hand washing, use of hand sanitizers , wearing face masks and social distancing, among others .

He plegded his administration”s unwavering commitment to ensuring the ongoing even socioeconomic development of Kebbi State, as well as sustenance of peace and unity in the state and Nigeria, in general .