Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on Muslims in Benue State to intensify prayers for the unity and peace of the country as they celebrate this year’s, Eid-el-Kabir.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase posited that there is no alternative to peace, stressing that meaningful development can only take place in an atmosphere devoid of violence.

Ortom while maintaining that it is the duty of religious organisations to always call on God to intervene in affairs of the country and cause peace to prevail described as unfortunate, the situation where security operatives have also become victims of attacks, pointing out that the development calls for worry and deserves to be urgently addressed.

“Governor Ortom advises Muslims to be tolerant and live harmoniously with people of other faiths and to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity.

“He tasks Benue people in general to commit themselves to the sustenance of democracy as the best form of government, irrespective of its perceived shortcomings.

“The Governor wishes the people of the state joyful Eid-el-Kabir celebration,” the statement read in part.