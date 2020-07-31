Bimbola Oyesola

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered intensive police patrol across the country.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, in a statement, said the order was part of efforts to ensure a crime-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the country.

Mba said the IG had directed commissioners of police in all the states and the FCT to intensify confidence building patrols.

He said the IG had also directed the supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) in the 17 Zonal Commands to ensure the patrol covers all nooks and crannies of the country.

The FPRO said the IG urged the CPs and AIGs to ensure that major highways and critical national infrastructure were covered in their patrol.

Meanwhile, Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), has called on Muslim Ummah to use the occasion to promote peaceful co-existence and collective effort towards addressing security challenges in the country.

The minister also called on all Nigerians to be committed to complementing government’s efforts to end banditry, insurgency and other criminalities in parts of the country.

He stated that security of the nation was a civic responsibility of all, adding that it should not be perceived erroneously as the exclusive preserve of the fighting forces.

Magashi, therefore, called for collective resolve to evolve ways to deepen the ethos and ethics of Service and Sacrifice to the nation at this holy period when Muslims perform sacrificial offerings of rams in supplication to the Almighty Allah.

TUC urges Nigerians, politicians to imbibe lessons of obedience to God

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has called on the federal and Kaduna governments to immediately stop the mass killings.

The charge was contained in a Sallah message signed by the TUC President, Quadri Olaleye

‘From available reports, apart from the killings by the Boko Haram sect, we read that people are being killed in Katsina, Benue, Southern Kaduna, Zamfara, etc. Children and women are not exempted. We cannot go on like this. These killings must stop and culprits and their sponsors brought to book,” he said

The TUC boss said a new and peaceful Nigeria is possible if all practice what they preach, stating that hypocrisy has taken so much from Nigerians.

“We must all turn a new leaf now before it is too late.”

Celebrate responsibly -Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in a Sallah message, said as people of faith, they must continue to seek the face of the Almighty in their various national wars.

“As we celebrate the feast of sacrifice with worship, I enjoin us to be mindful of the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic and adhere strictly to the safety protocols prescribed by our public health authorities,” Lawan said.

Nigeria’s diversity must be seen as blessing –Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has said Nigeria’s diversity must be seen as a blessing.

Kalu said this yesterday while felicitating with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir.

A statement issued in Abuja by the office of the Senate Chief Whip, quoted him as saying that the festive season calls for sober reflection.

While calling on Muslims to use the special season to offer prayers for the country, Kalu emphasised that peace remained a panacea for sustainable development.

Kalu, former governor of Abia, acknowledged the role of religious leaders in ensuring peaceful co-existence among different ethno-religious groups in the country.

“This period provides an opportunity to remember the submission of Prophet Ibrahim (Alaihis Salam) to Allah, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another. We must endeavour to sacrifice for others in our daily lives,’’ Kalu said.

Ugwuanyi, Ayade preach tolerance

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in his Sallah Message, urged Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love, charity and sacrifice.

While wishing all Nigerians a peaceful and healthy celebration, Gov. Ugwuanyi advised them to stay safe and adhere strictly to all precautionary measures for the containment of the spread of COVID-19.

In his message, Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, urged Moslems, particularly those living in the state to put aside differences and push for the unity of the country.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Christian Ita, Ayade enjoined them to imbibe attitude that portrays tolerance, sacrifice and togetherness as they mark the celebration of this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

The governor urged them to emulate Prophet Ibrahim who despite his predicaments, sacrificed to fulfil the commandment of Allah as well as constituted authority.

Adeola, Tinubu urge prayer for end of pandemic

Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) and chairman, Committee on Finance, has enjoined all Muslim faithful in his senatorial district and Nigerians to pray for security in Nigeria as well as end of COVID-19.

In his message to felicitate with adherents of the Islamic faith, Senator Adeola said he would continue to represent his constituents by ensuring that they continue to enjoy benefits from government in terms of projects addressing the challenges of the district like provision of water, electric transformers and street light adding that he will soon embark on massive empowerment to alleviate poverty for some of his constituents in need after the COVID-19 Lockdown and its negative effects.

Also felicitating with Muslims, senator representing Lagos Central, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, in her message tagged, Hope in uncertain time, said: “This celebration reminds us of Prophet Ibrahim’s absolute obedience to God. In celebrating Eid-el-Kabir, often, we emphasise his willingness to obey God, regardless of what the sacrifice entailed.

“Beyond this, however, it highlights how God always shows up in our situation. He may not show up how or when we want, but he will show up at the best time. Just before Prophet Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, God provided a worthy alternative.

This year, 2020 has been tumultuous, even for the world at large. We must however trust that in spite of and regardless of everything that is going on right now, it will work out for our good.

“While many are unable to attend Hajj or gather physically as they usually would in celebration of the festival, we must come to terms with the realities on ground. We must, however, continue to do our part, pray, trust in God and obey constituted authority.”