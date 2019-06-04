Molly Kilete, Abuja and Christopher Oji

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has orders a water- tight security on all Eid prayer grounds, recreation centres, public highways, public utilities and critical infrastructures across the country.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, who made this known at a briefing in Abuja, said the IGP has also directed Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of zones and state commands to be on red alert to avert any attack by criminal groups who may want to use the celebrations to cause trouble.

Mba said that the IGP, while felicitating with Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful, has assured of adequate security before, during and after the celebration in all states of the federation and the FCT.

To ensure a crisis-free celebration, Mba said: “In addition, the IGP has called on members of the public to remain vigilant and avail the police and other security agencies with useful information by reporting any suspicious person(s) and movements so as to prevent any untoward situation.

In a related development, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),

Bala Ciroma, has assured residents of the territory of adequate security during the celebrations.

He said the Command has deployed adequate security measures to ensure a hitch free celebration in FCT.

Similarly, the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, has read the riot act to herdsmen, warning them to stay clear of the command, comprising Lagos and Ogun states or face the wrath of the Force.

The Command also warned kidnappers, robbers, cultists and other criminal elements not to dare it, as it would deal ruthlessly with criminal elements.

The Assistant Inspector – General of Police (AIG), Shehu Lawal, who read the riot act yesterday at a press conference, said: “There are rumours making the rounds that herdsmen have invaded South West states. I want to assure you that herdsmen have not invaded my jurisdiction, which is Ogun and Lagos states. Few individuals who people claimed were herdsmen tried some funny things with villagers in Imeko area of Ogun State and they were promptly arrested and charged to court. We don’t condone rubbish in my command.

“No matter any guise, whether herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and robbers, we are battle ready for you. I want to state in clear terms that herdsmen should not dare us in Lagos and Ogun states.The Operation Puff Adder, which was recently launched by both Lagos and Ogun State Command is aimed at fighting violent crimes.”

Shehu, who paraded 26 suspects, including kidnapers, said the command has made lots of achievements with the recovery of illegal arms and ammunition.”