As Muslims across the country join their counterparts across the world in marking this years Arafat and the celebration of Eid-el- kabir, the Kaduna state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) prays for a peaceful and rewarding celebration.

In a congratulatory message to the Muslim ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el–kabir issued by the Council Secretary, Comrade Gambo Santos Sanga described the occasion as very significant to moral and spiritual rejuvenation, hence the need for the Muslims to rededicate themselves towards serving God and humanity.

The statement also called on Muslims to use the glorious occasion and pray for Allah divine intervention on the numerous challenges bedevilling Kaduna state and the country as a whole.

The Kaduna state council of NUJ further enjoined all relevant security agencies to intensity efforts towards the guaranteeing of adequate security to the citizenry and the maintenance of law and order across the state and beyond.

The council therefore commended the Muslim ummah for their untiring sacrifices towards the sustenance of peace and societal tranquillity.