Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the release of 294 inmates from different correctional centres in the state in the spirit of the Sallah celebrations.

A statement signed on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mallan Abba Anwar said the gesture was also in compliance with a presidential directive to states government to space up their correctional centres following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Ganduje broke the news of the freed inmates during his Sallah visit to Gorondutse Custodian Centre in state where he was received by the Comptroller of the Correctional Centre in Kano, Magaji Ahmad Abdullahi

The Governor explained that the total number of freed inmates in the state consists of those he approved their release, including those already released by the state’s Chief judge and the states Grand Khadi

He revealed that in the last two months, the state has released a total of 603 inmates in all following the presidential directive to decongest the prisons in the wake of COVID-19.

Ganduje charged the remaining inmates to

observe COVID-19 protocol,asking them to wash their hands with soap and running water, use sanitizers and wear their face masks.”

In his remarks , Comptroller Abdullahi commended the Governor for donating a 30 hectare piece of land to the Federal Government for the construction of a modern correctional centre.

He also appreciated the Governor for transforming their cottage satellite centres at karaye and Farintuwa villages to full-fledged custodian centres. End.