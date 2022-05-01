From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) , yesterday, collaborated the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) to ensure accident-free and free-flow of traffic during the Eid-el Fitr celebration.

Speaking during the flag-off of the exercise tagged, “Operation Eagle Eye, Safe Eid-el Fitr”, head of NEMA Benin operation office, Dahiru Yusuf, said the exercise is a part of collaboration with FRSC and other critical stakeholders in emergency response.

According to him, the sensitization and awareness campaign on the road was intended to support the effort of the Edo State command of the FRSC in reducing carnage and loss of live during the festival

He added that this was to rally support of stakeholders in disaster management in assisting the FRSC which is the lead agency responsible for reducing accidents on the roads and quick response to emergencies in the state.

“Today, we are at Benin-Lagos road sensitizing motorists on safety during the festival. Tomorrow, we would be on the Benin-Auchi road and on Tuesday, we would be on the Benin-Warri road to also talk to them on the need to drive safely”, he said.

Yusuf said the Eid El Fitr Eagle Eye Operation is a continuation of similar exercise started during the Easter celebration.

The Edo state sector commander, Henry Benamaisa commended the agency for ensuring safety on the road.

Represented by Adesuyi James, Admin officer, FRSC Olukun unit, said the FRSC needs more collaboration to effectively reduce accident on the road.

He said they need more collaboration in the area of rescue activities, as regards to training on emergency responses.