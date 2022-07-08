(NAN)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 800 personnel and 17 operational vehicles to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations in Sokoto State.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Mr Muhammad Dada, disclosed this to newsmen in Sokoto.

Dada said the personnel comprised intelligence officers and other cadres, noting that Eid prayer grounds were targeted, especially Fakon Idi, where Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal were expected to attend.

He explained that NSCDC Headquarters have supported the state command with equipment used to clear the Eid grounds preparatory to the festivity.

According to him, very soon the command will get set sniffer dogs to be used for surveillance, other security inspections as well as patrols in the state.

He added that personnel were also deployed as enforcement in the 23 local government areas of the state.

The commandant said NSCDC would partner other sister agencies on the special Sallah patrols and enjoined residents to cooperate and assist them with useful information.