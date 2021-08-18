From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Muslims in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), joined their counterparts across the world to celebrate Eid-el Kabir, otherwise referred to as Buban Sallah in Hausa Language. Though, the Federal Government declared July 20 and 21 2021, as public holidays, the festival actually continued till weekend.

Despite the downpour, the celebration was still fun-filled as most parks like Jabi Lake were packed with different grades of people, ranging from young to old.

The parks were filled as none Muslims also seized the opportunity to hangout with family members and friends. Most of the people rode on horses, played different kinds of games with praise singers all over the place.

Salamatu, resident of Jabi said: “I don’t know if we are going to attach it to COVID-19 or the normal economic hardship that we were experiencing before the pandemic. When you take a critical observation, you will see that it doesn’t look there is any celebration.

“Is it not when you have eaten that you can give to others? The economic situation in the country is too harsh, even feeding your immediate family is now a problem.

“I normally shared food with neighbours during festive periods like this. But this one is with a difference because I couldn’t. I don’t have the money to do that. I just managed to take my kids out.”

Friday Agbike from Kuje, stated: “We have been talking of celebration on low key, this is the worse. It is very obvious that things are biting harder. This is the first time I have seen a sallah whereby I didn’t get any food from my Muslim friends. This is totally different from what I used to know.”

Dauda Abdullahi is a civil servant: “I normally not like spending my sallah outside my hometown. But this time I decided to remain here in Abuja. My people called and warned me to remain where I was, that the land is not good, meaning that is problem. Instead of staying alone at home, I decided to come to the park to have a feel of what is happening. It is really fun and I enjoyed my day out here.”

Alisha Idris, a tailor from Kubwa: “This is usually our season of making money. Most people make clothes not only for themselves but also for their loved ones at home. The hardship is really much. I work over night during festive periods but this one even the few people that gave me clothes have not come for their collection due to lack of fund.”

Florence, a tomatoes dealer in Utako, said: “This year’s celebration is something else. Before by this time we made a lot of sales, but this year it is as if nothing is happening. Even the breaking of the fast which, they said is lesser Salah nothing happened.”

Aminat Usman, a mother of two was at one of the relaxation parks in Lugbe: “The economic situation in the land is not friendly at all. We just managed to do the ones we have done. This is the big Sallah. I used to extend my hands to the less privileged through my small charity work. But this year I was not able to settle my home, talk more of extending to the needy. I just brought the kids to the park so that they will have the feelings of the festive.”

However traders at the parks and relaxation centres thought differently. One of them, Mary, snacks seller said: “This break is very good oh! There is no day that passes without me finishing my stuffs and ordering for more. How I wish this will continue because the sale is very encouraging.”