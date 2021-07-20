Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun ahas congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the 1442 AH Eid-el-Kabir festival, urging them not to forget the symbolic significance of the celebration.

His message was contained in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan in Osogbo, yesterday.

He encouraged the Muslim faithful to take cognisance of the symbolic significance of the festival and imbibe the lessons of obedience and sacrifice as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim.

The governor also called on the worshippers and all Nigerians to use the celebration to pray to Allah to save the country from the resurgent Coronavirus pandemic, insecurity and other challenges facing the nation.

He called for unity, love, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among people in the state and Nigerians in general.

“In the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, I enjoin us all to respect our differences in terms of religion, tribe or political affiliation and embrace love, unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence. In diversity lies our strength.”

The governor reminded them not to forget that Coronavirus was still around.

Oyetola appealed to Muslim faithful and Osun residents in general to comply strictly with the safety protocols as they celebrate.

“As we mark the Eid-el-Kabir festival, let’s be mindful that the pandemic is still here with us.

“We must, therefore, abide by all safety protocols as we celebrate.

“While the State Government has allowed for praying grounds to be opened, we must ensure that the prayers are observed in strict compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

