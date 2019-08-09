Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, Commissioner of Police (CP) in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu, had read riot act to organisers of street carnivals that they will bear the consequences of any negative fallout of such programmes.

He gave the warning in a statement issued, yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi.

“The CP felicitates with Muslims faithful in the state on the forthcoming sallah celebrations, as he equally extends his greetings to those who have embarked on pilgrimage to the Holy land, wishing them a successful hajj and safe return. He urged the pilgrims to pray for Nigeria as a nation and the entire Nigerians as a whole.

“Organisers of frivolous street carnivals should be wary of disgruntled youths/idle individuals, who are criminally-minded and always willing to use each avenue to extort money, intimidate their perceived rivals and commit crimes, including murder.

“The police will therefore not stand by and watch some violent individuals or groups under the aegis of carnivals to engage in activities that will disturb the peace of the environment or that may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“Consequently, organisers of such unapproved street carnivals should be ready to bear the consequences of any negative fallout before, during and after the celebration.

“The police also seize this opportunity to call on the leaders of Okada riders to join hands with the police to flush out criminally-minded individuals in their midst who have been devising several means or methodologies, styles and modus operandi to commit crimes such as stealing, armed robbery, rape and so on.

“It is pertinent to note that police searchlight will henceforth be beamed on such operators with a view of running them out of business and bringing them to justice.

“The Oyo State Police Command equally assures that it is fully prepared for the sallah celebrations and adequate security measures have been emplaced to respond adequately to any security threat from any individual or group who may be bent on disturbing the relative peace and tranquility being enjoyed by the law abiding citizens in the state,” the police said in the statement.

Olukolu also advised that celebrants should be “conscious of their security, the environment, suspicious parcels, packages, movement/individuals and avoid frivolous journeys and invitations, particularly by unknown persons on telephone who may pretend to be friend but may only be an enemy lurking around to commit havoc.”

He urged peace-loving people of the state to continue to support, cooperate and assist the police with credible information to enable the police serve them better.