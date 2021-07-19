From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has deployed 2,161 personnel to ensure a peaceful Sallah celebration in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ebuka, in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, said the personnel are to prevent crime and ensure traffic control.

‘In order to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens during the celebration, the Command shall deploy a total of 2,161) personnel to detect and prevent crime as well as control traffic,’ the spokesman said.

‘There will be prayers on all Eid grounds, Area/Ward Mosques with the exception of the Rukuba Road praying ground. Muslim faithful should adhere to COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing, use of hand sanitisers, wearing of face masks, etc.

The statement said there is a total ban on the use of tricycles during the celebration within the Jos-Bukuru metropolis.

‘All recreational centres such as the national museum, zoo, wildlife park, etc, in the state will be closed down on Tuesday 20th and Wednesday day 21st July 2021. The ban on the sale and use of fireworks such as knockout, bangers and other explosives are still in force and violators will face the wrath of the law.’

The police advised parents and guardians to counsel their children not to indulge in drugs/substance abuse as well as any other form of anti-social activities.

The Command enjoined residents to be security conscious, give useful and timely information to the Police and other security agencies in order to curtail any breaches of the peace.

