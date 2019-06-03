Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has placed its men on red alert to ensure a crime-free Sallah celebration.

The command also deployed its anti bomb police unit to places of worship, markets, recreational areas and highways across the state.

The personnel would screen people going into prayer grounds and worship centres, among other places.

Also deployed are surveillance patrol teams to places of human gathering to monitor activities of criminal elements that may want to disturb the peace of the state or use the occasion to commit crime.

The state police public relations officer, Bala Elkana, in a press statement made available to Daily Sun, said: “Tactical Units and Special Forces are deployed to strategic locations to deal decisively with any criminal elements before, during and after the celebration. Aerial, land and waterways patrols are intensified. The Command’s Anti Terrorism Units are placed on red alert to tackle any act of terrorism that may rear its ugly face anytime, anywhere. Traffic personnel are well positioned to control and regulate free flow of traffic.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Zubairu Muazu, called on Lagosians to be conscious of their environment and remain vigilant at all times. It is our civic duty to report any suspicious movements or persons to the police. He appealed to parents to monitor the activities of their children. He also called on the youths to be law abiding and shun any act of lawlessness, gangsterism and violence.

“He also warned that the Command will deal mercilessly with criminal elements in the state in accordance with the law.”