By Christopher Oji, Lagos

Ahead of the Sallah celebrations, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, Mr Adeleka Adeyinla Bode, has deployed personnel from tactical units and the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) to beef up security.

Other units deployed by the AIG to beef up security in the states are the Anti-Cultism Section (ACS), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), Quick Intervention Unit (QIU), Counter-Terrorists Unit (CTU), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Protection Unit (SPU), State/Divisional Motor Traffic Department (MTD), including Safer Highway Operatives and all Patrol and Guard Officers.

The personnel and the units are to beef up security around worship centres, market places, business plazas, highways, relaxation centres, amusement parks, motor parks, shopping malls, recreation centres, remote and rural areas and to ensure free flow of traffic.

The AIG who is saddled with the responsibility of policing Lagos and Ogun States, charged Commissioners of Police in charge of the states, to be proactive in the discharge of their duties of protection of lives and property of residents of their states.

In a statement by Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan Lagos, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, the AIG, on behalf of officers and men of the Command wishes Muslim faithfuls,a happy and hitch-free Eid-Il-Kabir celebration.”

He also advised members of the public to go about their lawful businesses and celebrate without any fear of molestation/attack as adequate security measures have been put in place to hamper any ugly situation.