By Chukwudi Nweje, Gyang Bere, Jos, Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi, Tony Osauzo, Benin and Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) have deployed personnel to boost security across the states of the federation and ensure peace during the Eid-el-Fitri celebration on tomorrow and Thursday.

Over 8, 881 personnel drawn from various services have been deployed to the streets of Plateau, Kebbi, Edo, and Ondo states to patrol the streets during the celebration.

In Plateau State, 2, 161 police officers have been put on alert to patrol the state, while 766 personnel of the Federal Road Service Corps (FRSC) are also on ground to provide support.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gabriel Ubah in a statement said the officers are on the alert to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

In Kebbi State, the Police warned residents against any acts that could lead to a breach of peace during the eid-li fitri festival.

PPRO in the state, Nafi’u Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said in a statement that the police command in the state is fully prepared to ensure a hitch-free celebration

In Edo State, 3,410 police officers have also been deployed to mosques and recreation venues across the state to provide security.

A statement signed by the Command spokesman, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kontongs Bello said the state command has put in place all safety measures to ensure peace during the holy month of Ramadan.

In Ondo State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed 1,855 personnel to different parts of the state.

Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Eweka Edenabu Douglas in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr Olufemi Omole promised that the personnel would respect the fundamental human rights of citizens and adhere to the rules of engagement while discharging their duties.