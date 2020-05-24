Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has lauded Muslim faithful for observing the Ramadan fast with patience and understanding amidst the scourge of COVID-19, saying their sacrifices will encourage his administration to exert all possible efforts and available resources in the fight against the pandemic.

In his Sallah message on Sunday and signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, Governor Ganduje said that the government is aware of the challenges, which caught Muslims in between adjusting to a new life of restrictions, social distancing and lockdown on the one hand and fulfilling key religious obligations on the other hand.

He also noted that this year Eid will be observed amidst extraordinary circumstances due to the global outbreak of the novel disease, not just in Kano, but across the globe, adding that ‘the inescapable constraints on movement and travel will certainly limit festivities and visits to friends, families and relatives as well as other social interactions which are customary during Sallah celebrations.’

He, however, admitted that despite these restrictions it is noted that adopting them is to the benefit of all, calling on everyone to adhere fully to all the guidelines and prevention procedures outlined by health authorities until this pandemic is over.

The governor said that Kano State is supportive of and is complying with all measures set by national health authorities to combat this pandemic, adding that there is a glimmer of hope that the fight against the pandemic will be won.

The governor also noted that the period of the Eid celebration is a clarion call for Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of the season such as selfless service to God and humanity as well as a sincere commitment to righteous conducts in private and public life.

Governor Ganduje paid glowing tributes to all those who lost their lives recently in the state among them civil servants, Islamic scholars, academics, judges traditional rulers as well as businessmen.

The governor urged the Muslim community to use the period and pray for peace and unity in the country.