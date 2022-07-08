From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The police in Kano have appealed to Muslim worshippers going to pray at the Eid praying grounds to avoid carrying unnecessary objects that may trigger suspicions or apprehension among fellow worshippers.

A statement on Friday by the Kano State Police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, charged worshippers across the state to be vigilant and to report any suspicious person, movement or item to the nearest police station.

The Command equally warned that under-age children and unlicensed persons were not allowed to drive their motor vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles to the praying grounds and to places of visit during the festivity.

“Road users are warned to desist from reckless driving and dangerous driving” they added.

“Parents and Guardians should always accompany their children with adults while going to the praying grounds to checkmate cases of missing children, accidents or any unsolicited dealings: said the statement.

“Any group or individual under whatever guise is warned to desist from any act or conduct that will cause a breach of peace and breakdown of law and order. Whoever is caught engaging in such activities will face the full wrath of the law” the statement said.

The police resolved to continue with its rigorous patrols and raids of criminal hideouts and black spots across the state to avert any breach of peace by criminals and miscreants.