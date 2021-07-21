From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has urged the people of his constituency to use the occasion of Eid el-Kabir in praying fervently for peace, security and national economic development.

‘We should also not relent in our prayers for peace, security and economy of our country,’ he said.

The lawmaker, who is also the Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and financial crimes, gave the charge in a message to mark this year’s Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration.

‘I felicitate with my constituents on this auspicious occasion of Eid el-Kabir.

‘I urge you to reflect and imbibe the virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on love, patience and sacrifice,’ the lawmaker stressed.

He also tasked his constituents to give maximum cooperation to security agencies in the fight against banditry and allied crimes in their communities, emphasising that intelligence-gathering is a collective responsibility.

‘I call on the people to be vigilant and continue to offer useful information about criminal elements in their midst to the security agencies as they intensify efforts towards curbing banditry in the country,’ the lawmaker stated.

The Senator also commended the efforts of Federal and State Governments so far for tracking and arresting bandits along with their informants.

He also commended joint security agents and Kaduna Vigilante Service (KADVS) for their respective roles in addressing security issues.

Senator Kwari prayed that the Almighty Allah grant ‘every one of us the blessings attached to Eid el-Kabir.’

