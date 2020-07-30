Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to suspend the COVID-19 lockdown in the state this weekend to enable Muslim faithful and residents celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

The students body in a statement by its National President, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi, in Abeokuta, yesterday, said suspending the lockdown would not have grievous effect on the state since the Federal Government had already placed embargo on gathering of Muslims for the observance of the Eid prayer.

“We want to appeal to Governor Dapo Abiodun to suspend the lockdown of the state this weekend to allow Muslim faithful and the residents to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir. Easing the lockdown this weekend will allow people traveling in and outside the state to celebrate the festival free movement.

“There is no doubt that the country and the entire world is experiencing difficult times as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but suspending the lockdown will provide the people the opportunity to share love among themselves. The Eid-el-Kabir is an avenue for people to once again share the message of hope, to celebrate and unite in prayer for the country,” Ogunrombi said.

He said if the lockdown was imposed on the people during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the governor being a Christian may be tagged as an “anti-Islamic who is deliberately inflicting hardships on Muslims.”

While commending efforts of the state in combatting the spread of COVID-19, the union called for a stiffer penalty for violators of the compulsory use of face masks.

NAOSS, however, called on Muslims in the state to use the Sallah period to fervently pray for divine intervention to end the scourge of COVID-19 currently ravaging the world, even as it urged all residents to continue to adhere strictly to measures put in place by the government in combating the spread of the pandemic.