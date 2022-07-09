A tighter security cordon was thrown around the Kofar Arewa Eid Praying ground in Daura Katsina state on Saturday, where the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), joined his kinsmen to offer prayers in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The President, who was in a sky-blue flowing robes, arrived the praying ground at 9.53am, shortly after which the prayers were offered.

The two-rakat prayers were led by Imam Safiyanu Yusuf.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruq Umar, in his remarks at the praying ground, urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers for both the President and the country.

The royal father, who spoke in Hausa, said the President had done his best for the country, insisting that Daura and Nigeria as a country had benefitted a lot from his government.

The Emir declared: “Our President is bold and courageous. He has done his best for the country. Nigeria and Daura community have benefitted a lot from his hard work and benevolence. I urge us all to continue to pray for him and his tenure.”