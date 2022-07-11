From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Government, Monday, offered explanation accounting for the inability of the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to receive the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero for the traditional Hawan Nasarawa ceremony.

The traditional reception by the state chief executive at Government House is part of activities marking the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah celebrations in the state.

Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who made the clarification in a press statement, declared that the governor did not shun the Emir as was being speculated, but had to attend an emergency meeting on important national issues in Abuja with other governors.

He further explained that after the meeting on Monday, the governors were scheduled to brief President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, on its outcome.

The statement recalled that Ganduje had attended the Eid Prayer with the Emir at Kofar Mata Eid Praying Ground, received him afterwards at Gidan Shattima and also attended the traditional Hawan Daushe at the Emir’s Palace, Kano, on Sunday afternoon, before travelling to Abuja in the evening to join other governors for the meeting, which had no room for representation.

The statement added that two other officials, who were qualified to stand in for the governor for the Sallah homage, without breaching the protocol or violating the tradition were his Deputy, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna or the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, but regretted that they were away in the Holy Land for this year’s Hajj.

The statement explained that the other official who could stand in that capacity in the absence of the three, was the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, who, fortunately, was the Wazirin Gaya, a traditional title holder under the Gaya Emirate Council, adding that by virtue of his position, could not stand in for the governor, without desecrating the standard protocol and the tradition of the people.

Garba, in the statement, pointed out that even before the Governor travelled, he had held discussions with the Emir on the new development and both had agreed that there would be no Sallah homage.

They however agreed that the monarch would proceed with the traditional horse procession fleeting through the usual routes, including passing by the Government House, the statement explained.

The statement debunked the rumour making the rounds to the effect that the Governor conspicuously shunned the Emir while calling on the people to disregard the tale, saying it was the evil machination of some disgruntled elements who were bent on causing confusion in the state. End.