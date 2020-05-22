Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

Wife of Zamfara state governor, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle has donated 10,000 Ankara clothing materials to women in the 14 local government areas in the state to celebrate the Eid -el- Fitri Sallah festivities in the state.

Flagging off the distribution of the materials today in Gusau the state capital, Hajia Aisha said the donation was a way to cushion the effects of the corona virus on economic status of women in the state.

“In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, there is the need to provide palliatives for the less privileged in the society to put smiles on their faces as they celebrate the Sallah festivities,” she said..

The first lady said as Muslims all over the world commence preparations to mark the Eid celebration, many women particularly in the state cannot afford new clothes hence her gesture to provide the ankara clothing materials to the women to enable them celebrate the coming Sallah in a joyous mood.