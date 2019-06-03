Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Mohammed has approved the purchase of 750 cows worth N83 million for the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr sallah in the state.

A statement by the Director, Press Affairs, Idris Yusuf Gusau, said the 750 cows were to be distributed to the less privileged, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), orphans and widows in the state as part of the administration’s commitments to improve the welfare of the people.

He urged the people of the state to use the ongoing Ramadan fast and the coming Eid-El-Fitr Sallah periods to pray for peace, stability and development of the state.

Mohammed also appealed to corporate organisations and well meaning individuals in the state to assist the less privileged in the state to complement government’s efforts at cushioning the hardship faced by them.

The cows , he said, will be distributed across the 147 wards in the 14 local government areas.

The cows would be slaughtered and shared to enable them celebrate the Eid- el- Fitr Sallah despite the current economic crunch in the state.