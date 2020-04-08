Shippers’ Association Lagos State (SALS) has called on the Federal Government to withdraw any port concession agreement prepared by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) without the input of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC).

Its President, Rev Jonathan Nicol, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said: “We are very concerned over the issues raised by the NSC that another port concession agreement was secretly prepared by the Nigerian Ports Authority without the knowledge and input of key players in the Industry.

“We are in support of the issues raised by the Nigerian Shippers Council which represents the interests of shippers in matters relating to port charges and price regulations.”

According to him, without the input of the Nigerian Shippers Council, the motive of getting a workable mechanism for regulated and equitable port pricing is defeated. Therefore, he said in order to transit without additional burden on the users of port facilities in Nigeria, government should withdraw the document and cancel it outright.

He stated that the ports concession agreement of 2006 has brought untold hardship to Nigerians and one of the fallouts is the Apapa traffic that has no solutions whether or not the roads are completed.

“It also introduced impunity in addition to public monopoly. The Nigerian Shippers Council has our mandate to represent us where necessary, especially within government circles to fight for the interests of shippers.

“Sidelining the NSC is a bad signal. Shippers Association Lagos State is in consultation with our 26 state chapters to fight this cause and for the rights of shippers and also protect the Nigerian Shippers Council,” he added.