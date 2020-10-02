(Ifediaso Nnewi, Okpuzu Ndigbo)

Louis Onwuegbenu

October 1, 1960, witnessed the birth of an industrial colossus, an enigma in Igboland in the person of Chief (Dr.) Innocent Chukwuma, the chairman and chief executive officer of Innoson Group of Companies, who hails from Nnewi, Anambra State. His birthday coincided with the day Nigeria got its independence from the colonial masters, which signified that his birth had a direct relationship with the freedom of his people from the shackles of poverty.

Dr. Chukwuma’s relationship with God is reflected in what the Bible says in Jeremiah, chapter one, verse 15. He was chosen before he was born and that translates to his life as a great achiever and a man after God’s heart, if you ask King David in the scripture.

Dr. Chukwuma has, through his ingenuity in industrial and commercial ventures, empowered many Nigerian nationals and non-nationals alike with the creation of thousands of employment opportunities for them, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic growth to a great extent.

What Dr. Chukwuma does to help humanity is always felt in every dimension. He is a special creature and there is no gainsaying the fact that he is God-sent. His antecedents testify to that. Dr. Chukwuma, fondly called Okpuzu Ndigbo, because of his ingenuity in vehicles manufacturing and other escapes has made Ndigbo, Nigeria and indeed Africa proud. Innoson Vehicles are among the best and strongest across the globe. This is more reason government at all levels, including National and State Assemblies should make his products the official vehicles in this country.

Innoson Vehicles are now used in every part of Africa. No wonder the people of Sierra Leone have offered him oil wells in that country to explore to also contribute to the development of that country’s economy.

Dr. Chukwuma is a typical example that prophets are not honoured in their place of birth. Ndigbo, indeed, Nigerians, do not know and appreciate the real value of this astute industrialist and businessman par excellence. He needs to be appreciated, encouraged and supported by all and sundry.

Chief Sir Louis Onwugbenu, Okpata Ozuora Nnewi, another giant industrialist in Nnewi, described Dr. Chukwuma as a true son of Igboland.

Chief Onwugbenu said Dr. Chukwuma was born in Igboland as a Messiah, given his various contributions to human and capital development of not only Igboland but Nigeria as a whole.

“Despite his distractions, he continues to move from strength to strength. So, those who are distracting him must stop. Innoson is unstoppable because he has a divine mandate to accomplish. The likes of Dr. Chukwuma could only be seen and witnessed once in a century.

“I and my entire family are proud to associate with him who, by extension, is my son-in-law. As a foremost industrialist in the South East region and Nigeria generally, Dr. Chukwuma deserves 100 per cent support through the purchase of his vehicles not only to support him but to promote made-in-Nigeria goods.

Chief Chukwuma holds an Honorary Doctor of Management Science degree from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna; Honorary Doctorate degree in Business Administration (DBA) from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu; and also was conferred Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) by University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN). He is a recipient of about five honorary doctorate degrees from different institutions. Dr. Chukwuma is the founder and group chairman of IVM Innoson Group and an entrepreneur of high repute.

Through his ingenuity he transformed the small trading business (Innoson Nig. Ltd.) he started in 1981 after his education to a corporate organisation of international recognition. He is a man endowed with high business acumen that dazed his contemporaries when he became the first private Nigerian to locally assemble and subsequently manufacture motorcycles as well as vehicles in Nigeria.

Under the chairmanship of Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, OFR, Innoson Nig. Ltd. moved from trading and importation to manufacturing of motorcycle parts and also leading to the development and establishment of other companies namely Innoson Tech. & Industries Co. Ltd, Enugu, manufacturers of high quality household and industrial plastics, health and safety accessories, storage containers, fixtures and fittings, electrical components and accessories, manufacturers of high quality tyres and tubes, Innoson Communications Ltd, manufacturers of set-top boxes for digitalized television, etc. Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Nnewi, manufacturers of quality high-capacity city sus, safe and cost-effective mini and midi buses, pick-up trucks and garbage collecting vehicles. Innoson Wood Industrial Ltd, producers of wood and processing for local as well as for exports. Innoson Oil and Gas Ltd: Exploration and distribution of hydrocarbon energy, products and services. Dr. Chukwuma has received several honours and awards in recognition of his immense contributions to national development.

His Excellency former President Goodluck Jonathan conferred him the National Honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in December, 2008 former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, conferred him the prestigious National Honours of the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM). He is a distinguished member of Vision 20:2020 Business Support Group.

Dr. Chukwuma received several academic awards:

– Installed as Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri March 2016

– Honorary Doctor of Management Science from Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, in October 2016

– Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration (DBA) by Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu in November 2011.

– Honorary Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) byUniversity of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) January 2014

– Honorary Doctorate Degree in technology by Bells University of Technoloy, Ota Ogun State 2017

– Honorary Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Wellspring University, Edo State in 2017

Organisation Honours/Recognitions

– Award of Honorary Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers with No. HF0021 – November 17, 2015

– Eminent Person of the year by Heads of Federal Establishments and Parastatals Forum, Anambra State for Implementing the Auto Policy of the Federal Government by producing the First made-in-Nigeria Cars, December 2014

– Grand Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Strategic Management, July 17, 2014

– Fellowship of Rocana Institute of Technology, Enugu, for his outstanding contribution to economic development in Nigeria by providing job opportunities to numerous Nigerians through his chain business, December 2014.

– Entrepreneurial Ambassador by Nigeria Arise, August 30, 2014

– International Merit Award for Outstanding Promotion of Peaceful Co-existence and Support for God’s Work by International Communion of Charismatic & Evangelical Bishops/Apostles Inc. of Nigeria in November 2013

– The Honorary Life Vice President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture (NACCIMA) on November 23, 2013

– Auto Personality of the Year Award, by Guild of Motoring Correspondents, December 2013

– Most Outstanding Indigenous Entrepreneur in the Manufacturing Sector by Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) in January 2012

– Entrepreneur of the Year by Wesley University of Science and Technology, Akure, Ondo State, March 2012

– National Council Member, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria 2012

– Special Merit Award for contributing to the Development of Commerce and Industry in Nigeria by Nnewi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, September 2012

– The Maiden Platinum Award by Ndigbo Lagos on November 8, 2012 for his massive investment and development of Igboland.

– Conferred Special Presidential Merit Award 2011 by the Nigerian Society of Engineers

– Conferred Industrialist of the Year by Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture December 2011

– Distinguished Entrepreneurship Award for Indigenous Excellence in automobile Manufacturing by The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) in 2010

– Granted Award of Excellence by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in October 2008

– Meritorious Award by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) in 2008

– Awarded the Industrialist of the Year by Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Enugu State in 2006

Media Awards

– Leadership Newspaper Business Person of the year- 2018

– Manufacturer of the year by Daar Communications Ltd- 2018

– Leadership Newspaper Business Person of the year- 2017

– Vanguard Newspaper Most Innovative Entrepreneur by Vanguard Media Limited, March, 2014

– SilverbirdExtraordinarly Award- Silverbird Man of The Year 2014

– Conferred with Nigeria’s Young Global Champions in Manufacturing by THISDAY AWARDS in 2011

– Winner of The Sun Business Person of the Year Award for 2011 by The Sun Publishing Limited.

State Government Honours

– Conferred Special Honours Medallion by Anambra State Government for his remarkable achievements in Commerce and Industry in 2011

– Justice of Peace by Enugu State Government in 2006

Dr. Innocent Chukwum, OFR, is happily married to Mrs. Ebele Chukwuma and blessed with five children.