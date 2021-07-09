By Job Osazuwa

Salvation Army Church has said that it would not be tired of helping people in need, even after 100 years of existence as a church and international humanitarian movement.

The church also said that it would not be carried away by what it has achieved so far, but would rather look forward to touching more lives in the coming years in Nigeria.

Stating this in Lagos while unveiling the activities for its centenary celebration, from August 23 to 30, the national leader of the church, also known as the Territorial Commander in Nigeria, Victor A. Leslie, said that the church was already present in 19 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and with outreach and humanitarian responses in many northern states.

“Today, the work of Salvation Army in Nigeria is manifested in many ways, ranging from education, health, evangelism to empowerment and a lot of other human services. Other areas of positive impact include music, drama, dance and training programmes.

“We have also embarked on food and clothing distribution, COVID-19 relief in local government areas (LGAs) and IDP camps, women and family development programmes, and anti-human trafficking prevention and recovery ministry,” he said.

Leslie stated that the role of Salvation Army was critical and necessary in the areas of peace and reconciliation in the daily life of Nigeria. He said that the church was deeply concerned as it seeks to offer a holistic, integrated services for Nigerians.

According to him, the purpose of establishing the church was to push past the barriers of disbelief and despair to embrace the boundless opportunities especially to rebuild broken homes and broken lives.

His words:” In the years ahead, you can expect that we will continue to engage in evangelism and discipleship reaching all 36 states and FCT. In living and sharing the Christian gospel, we offer a lasting display of the love behind our beliefs.

“We will also expand our education sector because education is the great engine for personal development. So, we are adding nursery, primary and secondary schools, and a university to our package. With enhanced education, empowerment of the youth, socially and economically, will be a priority through active partnership with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), businesses and government bodies.

“Together, we can do more. You can trust us to prudently manage our resources with integrity, responsibility, accountability and transparency.”

The cleric believes that it was impossible to warm the hearts of people with God’s love if they have empty stomachs and cold feet. He maintained that need to always care for the physical and spiritual needs of the people cannot be over-emphasized. He stressed that that the best time to put smiles on the faces of the downtrodden was now.

Commenting on the disturbing state of insecurity in the country, he charged the government to play its role by protecting lives and property, while the church continues to intercede on behalf of the nation.

He quickly warned Christians not to be stupid while exercising their faith, but to always watch and pray. He explained further that people needed to be conscious of their environment against looming and avoidable disasters.

“Our passion to end the cycle of crises that infect out nation is more than just a desire to serve. It is hope for the future. It is faith in humanity, love for our neighbours and harmony among us.

“With an undying purpose, we aim to prevent social injustice and crumble the epidemic of poverty. Then the compelling passion that fuels us will bring change in an authentic and locally-relevant way through the provision of water, sanitation projects and improved hygiene measures. You will always find us serving without discrimination whenever an emergency or disaster occurs.

“We begin the next 100 years by recommitting ourselves to our core values of respect, excellence, spirituality, unity and compassion that define us. We believe that our leaders can work together in unity and faith, for peace and progress bin overcoming the challenges facing the nation,” Leslie said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.