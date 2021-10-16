From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Senator Samuel Anyanwu yesterday emerged the consensus candidate of the South East zone for the position of the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in the party’s forthcoming National Convention.

Anyanwu who hails from Imo State, was a member of the 8th Senate where he represented Imo East Senatorial district under the platform of the PDP.

A statement by the National Vice Chairman of the party for the South East, Chief Ali Odefa, said Anyanwu emerged the consensus candidate after thorough deliberations by the leaders and members of the party in the zone.

The statement issued on Friday and made available to journalists in Abakaliki said “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-East zone has once again displayed its maturity and readiness to reclaim all its stolen mandates in the zone through the peaceful and united manner in which the zone arrived at a consensus in nominating an illustrious son of the zone, Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu as the zone’s sole candidate for the position of National Secretary of our great party ahead of our national convention.

“The PDP in the South-East, by this honourable and uniting act, has once again put its detractors who thought that the fortunes of the party will be destabilized by the ceding of the plum position to the zone. The PDP in the South-East is now more than ever prepared and ready for the task ahead.”

