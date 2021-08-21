Budding Nigerian singer, Sam Okenye, recently held an album listening party in Lagos for his new 15-track album, “A New Dawn.”

“A New Dawn,” happens to be his second studio body of works, since he left his banking job after working in one of Nigeria’s financial firm for two decades.

Sam Okenye’s long awaited album “A New Dawn” is package by Great Life Entertainment record label.

The album contains different genres of music to satisfy the taste of his fans, from dancehall to reggae, afrobeat, pop, root and soft rock. The album was produced by different producers, like Wole Oni, Kraybeatz, Pamstrings, skillbeatz, Solshyne and a Los Angeles-based music producer, MKD.

He featured a United States fast-rising act, MTG 9Boy, also on another track featured the legendary roots/reggae icon “Buchi”, amongst others.

Expressing his excitement over the success of his latest project, he said, “I’m here to give my fans the very best of music, no jokes. The same energy I put into the banking sector is what I am bringing to the music business. Three months of tireless efforts, intense hard work and commitment birthed the album. So, you see, if am not going to do it well I wouldn’t have quit the banking sector to push my musical career. I’m appreciating all my fans for their supports. This album is heavily loaded; if there’s an album anyone wants to get these year; ‘A New Dawn’ is the the album. The album motivates and challenges people to greatness.”

According to Sam Okenye; the song is available on all digital music platforms.