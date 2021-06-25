Sam Okenye of “Take it” fame has released another hit track titled “Places,” an inspiring song with up tempo rhythm garnished with refreshing dancehall-cum-club banger vibes.

The new song is laced with soul-lifting lyrics, especially for those feeling good and inspired to go places.

“The song will mean different things to different people. For some, it could be interpreted as a man genuinely pouring out his mind in a way of commitment to his proposed wife or lover that he will take her places, especially her dream land, I mean places she never dreamt of, and also make her happy for life.

“To others, it would be Interpreted as God giving them assurance that He will take them places they never dreamt of and also make them great in life,’’ he said.

Sam Okenye, known for writing hit songs with meaningful lyrics, also has to his credit hit tracks like “E No Dey Lie,” “Arise Africa” and more.

“E No Dey Lie” is also a dance tune song that reveals the faithfulness of God, who cannot lie.

In the song, he guarantees that, if God promises you anything, he will definitely fulfill it but you need to have faith and trust in God.

While “Arise Africa” has more of a militant approach to life, in the song, Sam Okenye challenged African leaders to create a conducive platform for youths in Africa to succeed. He warned African leaders not to fail their people.

Sam Okenye is working on dropping his album by August 2021.