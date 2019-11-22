Multiple–award winning columnist and chairman of The Nation’s Editorial Board, Sam Omatseye, has been announced the 2019 recipient of the National Productivity Order of Merit.

The letter informing Omatseye of the award signed by Labour and Employment Minister, Dr. Chris Ngige, said: “The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award on you in recognition of your high productivity, hard work and excellence.”

The award ceremony, which will be chaired by President Buhari, will take place at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites in Abuja on Thursday, November 28.

Omatseye, who maintains a popular column, In Touch, every Monday in The Nation, has expressed gratitude for the recognition. “I am deeply humbled by this award and I see it as a reason to do greater things,” said Omatseye.

Omatseye has won many awards, including NMMA reporter of the year and columnist of the year three times. He also has won the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (for informed commentary) four times. He is an honorary fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters and also a Paul Harris fellow.