The city of Lagos is set to experience a superlative fashion show on August 31.

Hosted by Nollywood actors, Sam Uche Anyamele and Maureen Okpolo, the show will shine the spotlight on Lagos, introducing Nigeria’s fashion industry in partnership with Event News Africa, Spice TV, and Connect Nigeria among others.

According to the organisers, Mykmary Fashion Show, which holds at Sweet Sensation Banquet Hall, Ikeja, Lagos, would feature top celebrities like Moji Oyetayo a.k.a. Mama Ajasco, Hakeem Rahman, Mazi Emeka Okoye, Christian Paul, Uncle Tommy Oyewole and others.