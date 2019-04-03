(NAN)Alhaji Namadi Sambo, the former Vice-President, has urged Nigerians to support the government’s effort aimed at diversifying the nation’s economy.

Sambo, Vice President to immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, made the appeal at a Seminar with the theme, “Consolidating Interface between Industry and Agriculture for Nigeria’s Sustainable Development” at the ongoing 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair in Kaduna.

Sambo, who chaired the Seminar said that economic policies of the government would soon yield a strong economy that would be less dependent on oil.

He also commended the federal government for improving the Nigerian business environment.

Namadi said the theme was apt as it highlighted the growing interest to strengthen the non-oil sector, especially the two key Sectors, Industry and Agriculture.

According to him, government’s measures which includes the customs control on importation of goods and services that can be found or produced within the country is a major milestone towards building a strong economy.

“It is my belief that the seminar will go a long way in generating ideas that will help to developing our private sector thereby boosting the economic growth and development of our country,

“It is through these avenues that solutions will be developed for the factors that are militating against achieving our socio economic development plans,” sambo said.

The former vice president said the full implementation of the local content policy and the patronage of the made in Nigeria products must be encouraged and supported by all Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians in both private and public sectors to be more proactive in the effort to strengthening the nation’s economy towards faster growth.

“It is through stronger collaborations that such policies will yield positive development towards building a greater nation,” he said.

Sambo commended the Kaduna State government for supporting the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture, organisers of the Kaduna International Trade Fair.

The state government support, he said had created the enabling environment for trade and commercial activities to flourish in the state.

He said the tremendous effort of Gov Nasiru El-Rufai to ensure the 215MW thermal power plant and the 30MW Gurara Hydro Power Plant were completed and commissioned would go in noticed.

The two plants, according to him would revive the failed industrial area in Kaduna Industrial Layout.

Sambo who commended the president of the Chamber, Hajiya Muheeba Dankaka said she had been active in ensuring the success of the Chamber in its various endeavours.

On her part, the President of the Chamber said the theme of 40th Trade Fair was chosen to spark up a debate that would complement the effort of government in revamping the economy and to drive investments in agriculture and manufacturing.

“The theme highlights the growing interest to strengthen the non-oil sector especially these two key sectors of industry and agriculture.