By Lukman Olabiyi
Methodist Church Nigeria has blasted it Britain counterpart for giving approval for same-sex marriages in England .
On June 30, Methodist Church Britain which is fourth largest Christian denomination with about 164,000 members across more than 4,000 churches in United Kingdom gave approval for same-sex marriages.
However, its Nigeria counterpart expressed sadness over the development and also warned it members in Africa not to engage in such act because it was not in line with founder of church’s vision and mission.
In a press release made available by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, said the new law in Britain didn’t applied to Methodist Church Nigeria because it was no longer under the control of Britain Methodist Church. .
The prelate said:”Britain Methodist Church is not the mother church again of Methodist Church Nigeria, Methodist Church Nigeria became independent, autonomous in 1962,1963 therefore any decision taken there is not binding on Methodist Church Nigeria; we are not under their tutelage, we are not under their administration, we are as Methodist Church Nigeria condemn in totality anything gay relation, same – sex marriage, it is unafrica and it is even against the law of Nigeria passed by the National Assembly which was duly signed into law, even when our president was beckon on to reverse it, he refuse so it is not practice by Africa, and we believe sound doctrine as promogated by John Wesley, John Wesley believes in spiritual holiness, believes in evangelical faith so, we believe in holiness of God, God is holy, God said man and woman shall marry not man and man, it is against what the Bible say. If any member of the church in Nigeria try or intending to practice it and he or she is cut, the person will be ex communicated and face the wrath of the law “.
