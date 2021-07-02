By Lukman Olabiyi

Methodist Church Nigeria has blasted it Britain counterpart for giving approval for same-sex marriages in England .

On June 30, Methodist Church Britain which is fourth largest Christian denomination with about 164,000 members across more than 4,000 churches in United Kingdom gave approval for same-sex marriages.

However, its Nigeria counterpart expressed sadness over the development and also warned it members in Africa not to engage in such act because it was not in line with founder of church’s vision and mission.

In a press release made available by the Director, Media and Public Relations, Rev. Oladapo Daramola, the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, said the new law in Britain didn’t applied to Methodist Church Nigeria because it was no longer under the control of Britain Methodist Church. .