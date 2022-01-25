Sammie Okposo Sex Scandal

From Damilola Fatunmise

Ace gospel singer, Sammie Okposo openly tender an apology to his wife following his alleged inappropriate act with a lady he met on his music tour to United States recently. Sammie had in an apology to his wife said: “ I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do.

“On my recent trip to the USA (late 2021) I got intimately involved with a lady knowing that this wasn’t appropriate as a marriage man and a minister of gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife Ozioma, my famil and I.”

“As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking for his forgiveness. I am suspending myself from all ministry works until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and his people.”

He said while tendering and unreserved apology to his wife added ; “to my wife Ozioma. I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation . I broke your trust and disappointed you . Your forgiveness of moral failure and poor judgment is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day for the rest of my life.

“I want to this moment and apologize to all fathers and mothers of faith and ministers of gospel for my misbehavior and moral failure. I won’t be here if not for your investment and belief in what God has called me to do. I sincerely apologize for the embarrassing situation.”

Meanwhile, “African Doll, the US-based lady allegedly impregnated by gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has said she will keep the baby because she doesn’t believe in abortion.

“She had on Monday called out the singer, saying she didn’t require him to bow to her but turning his back on her is wrong.

”We both know that we didn’t use protection. We both know that we were wrong. There is still a way to handle things. He didn’t handle it right. I am not saying he has to bow to me but there is a way you do things. Turning your back on me is wrong. Any woman on earth won’t feel okay about it. It doesn’t feel good to be abandoned or to be thrown to the side. I cannot be walking around thinking about it, life goes on,” she told Obodo Oyinbo TV.