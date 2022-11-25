From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Omo-Agege, Delta APC Campaign Organization, has also expressed shock and disbelief over the multiple sources of announcement confirming the demise of one of the finest and vibrant Delta state born award winning gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, in the early hours of today.

The body in a statement signed by Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy Delta APC Campaign Organisation, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Warri today, commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased over his untimely death and pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

It noted that its Principal, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, was deeply touched by the sad news of this great potential who had contributed immensely to talent hunts and grooming of young artistes from the state, particularly in the music industry.

The statement read in part;

“Deputy Senate President and Gubernatorial Candidate of the Delta All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the entire Campaign Organisation have expressed sadness over the untimely death of Delta-born award winning gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, who passed on earlier today.”

“We received with deep sadness news of the sudden death of ace musician and one of Delta’s greatest musical talents, Sammie Okposo earlier today. While details remain sketchy, multiple sources in a position to know have confirmed the development.”

“This must be devastating indeed for Sammy’s immediate family, his friends, well wishers and indeed all Deltans. There’s no doubt that we have lost one of our best and finest. It is very sad indeed,” said Niboro.

“On behalf of Senator Omo-Agege and the entire campaign council, we express our deepest condolences, and pray God to grant him peaceful repose, and the family, fortitude, in these trying times,” he said.