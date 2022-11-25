By Rita Okoye

The family of popular Nigerian Gospel singer and Welu Welu crooner, Sammie Okposo has released official statement regarding his sudden death earlier today.

Sunnewsonline.com had earlier reported that the music producer slumped on Friday morning and died at the age of 51.

However, according to the official statement by Hector Okposo, on behalf of the family, the Okposo’s are consoled because Sammie is happily singing with the angels in heaven.

“We are consoled because we know he is with Jesus Christ singing with the angels.”

The statement added, “We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time.”

Okposo made headlines early in the year after he publicly apologized to his wife, Ozioma for cheating on her with another lady in the United States.

In the apology which was shared on his Instagram page, the singer lamented over the incident which he noted happened in 2021.

The singer further stated that the development has seen him step aside from ministerial work until “full restoration.”