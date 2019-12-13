After 20 years of dishing out jazzy albums and singles, foremost saxophonist, Mike Aremu is poised to mark his 20 years on stage in grand style.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, all roads will lead to Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos as Mike Aremu rolls out the drums for celebration. And on hand to celebrate with him are the likes of Sammie Okposo, Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi, Onos Ariyo and Ibitayo Jeje among a host of others.

In 1999 Mike Aremu signed a record deal with Kennis Music which culminated in the release of two chart-topping albums, Dance and No Shaking.

To date multiple-award winning Mike Aremu has played alongside artists like Kenny G, India Arie, Hugh Masakela and Kirk Franklin and has performed eight times at The Lagos Experience, a concert which attracts over over 600,000 fans annually.

His annual concert, Sax Appeal has featured renowned artists like Kenny G, India Arie, Jessy Jay, Judith Sephuma and Yinka Davis among a host of others.