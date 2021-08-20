By Precious Ibekwe

Award winning gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, is in a gay mood. He recently turned 50 and he’s excited about it.

Sharing his thoughts on attaining the golden age, Sammie expressed gratitude to God for sparing his life and to assume legendary status in his career. “Turning 50 has been an exciting journey and God has been faithful. When we were much younger, we used to think that the people in their 50s were very old, but we know better now. I am mostly grateful to God that I’m alive to celebrate my 50th birthday especially after the whole world was plagued with the COVID-19 pandemic. So, for me to be alive to celebrate my 50th birthday in good health, there is a lot to be grateful for. Even though, we couldn’t celebrate with a big party because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we’re still able to mark it with few family members and friends. I am on the fifth floor now, I’m grateful but the best of Sammie Okposo is yet to come,” he enthused.

Regarding his American tour, Sammie said the second leg of the tour would kick off by September. “We just finished the first leg of our US tour, which started in June, but we had to take break in July to attend to some commitments here in Nigeria. The second leg of the tour will kick off in September and we would be on tour till the end of October in Maryland, Atlanta, Dallas, Indianapolis, California, among others. We would have another break and return to Nigeria to attend some already lined up commitments in November, and back to the US by December for the third leg of the tour.”

The artiste expressed delight over the evolution of gospel music in Nigeria, but admitted that more still needs to be done. “Gospel music in Nigeria has thrived very well. It has moved from where it used to be. A few of us that were pacesetters kept it alive while the new artistes that have joined us brought in more fire. So, it is a whole lot better than what it used to be. We are having international collaborations, concerts and tours. My last single, Too Good To Be True has hit over a million views on YouTube and the one before it, Sing Halleluyah has got almost two million views. I also just released the live version of one of my previous songs, Omeriwo, which featured Mercy Chinwo and Henry Soul in the studio version. The live version of the song featured two of my band singers, Joy Uche Ogbona and Lillian Collins. There will always be room for improvement anyway.”

Till date, Sammie Okposo remains the most decorated gospel artiste in Nigeria with multiple awards in his kitty, among which are KORA Best Gospel Artiste in Africa (2006), Crown SABC Best of African Gospel (2014), Afro Hollywood UK Best Gospel Artiste (2005), NEA Best Gospel Artiste of the Year (2007&2013), and NMA Best Contemporary Gospel Artiste among others.