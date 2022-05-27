From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The immediate past Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah has been declared winner of Abia State APC Governorship Primary Election held in Umuahia, on Thursday, 26th May, 2022.

In a statement released to journalists in Abuja yesterday, by Tine-Iulun, reads: Abia state is standing firm on due process amidst all the political confusion that is leading to primary electoral crisis in the nation, being the first state by alphabetical order, has shown a good example of how things should be done to avoid any legal encumbrances in the future.

There was no room for monetary indictment as the NEC of APC had given directive that power to elect the governorship candidate of Abia State APC be thrown to the people in a Direct Primary Process. It was this free and fair process that saw Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah emerge, and declared winner of the Direct Primary Election which took place in the 184 wards across the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia State by the returning officer, Barr. Perfect Okorie in the early hours of Friday in Umuahia.

Out of the total of 195,801 votes cast, the former Minister polled 141,952 votes to beat his closest rival, Paul Ikonne who got 27,054. Others who participated at the Direct Primary Election include, Ikechi Emenike who polled 9,446, Emeka Atuma with 7,429 and Obinna Oriaku with 5,553.

Alex Otti who has moved out of the party was still very popular as he got sympathy votes of 2,414 and Daniel Eke got 1,953.

According to the Returning Officer, Barr. Perfect Okorie, “the outcome of the election is a reflection of the total will of the people of Abia State”.

To set the records straight, Chief Ikechi Emenike going against the clear written directives of the NEC Committee of APC, which is the highest decision making Organ of the party, has been parading an outdated forged letter, announcing himself to be the winner of an Indirect Primary Election which he claimed took place in Umuahia, the State capital. This is in total disobedience and disregard of the directives of the highest National body of the Party. The Emenike letter literally imposed him as the sole governorship candidate of the party.

However, Dr. Ogah and other Aspirants have kicked against the Indirect Primaries adopted by the Ikechi Emenike faction, stating that it is in contravention with the directive of the National leadership of APC. They insist that Abia, Benue, and Osun were listed to adopt the Direct Primaries as a way of enhancing inclusion. They noted that the Electoral Amendment Process that has been causing confusion could have been settled if other States take the APC example in Abia, Benue, and Osun States.

People like Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, President of Master Energy, who have established multiple investments in Abia State that’s worth hundreds of billions are the type of people Abians should look beyond party affiliation and encourage for leadership. The path others preach and promised they have shown by this good example.

Dr. Ogah’s victory gives massive hope to the political process. It’s a big victory for APC nationwide.

Congratulations APC Abia for getting it right amid all these Electoral confusions the Amended Electoral process has thrown at us.

